Vijay Deverakonda overtakes three top heroes of Tollywood Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun; Check how

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has now created a new record by overtaking top Tollywood actors including Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.

Vijay Devarakonda is one of the top south stars, who have managed to gain a huge fan base within a short span of time. The actor is a heartthrob of women in south India, and now he has overtaken top Tollywood heroes including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Prabhas by having 7 million followers on Instagram. Allu Arjun has garnered 6.7 million followers, while Mahesh Babu has 4.6 million followers. Baahubali actor Prabhas has 4.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

It goes without saying that this is yet another milestone for Vijay Devarakonda to gain popularity among his fans. Recently, he made the headlines by fuming fire after a website allegedly published a fake piece of news about the actor. He took to his Instagram space and published a video about the fake news. His video received support from top actors including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna among the others. In a recent development, Vijay Deverakonda stated that he was thinking about taking it legally.

On the work front, Vijay’s action movie Fighter with Puri was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be seen in six-pack abs. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained. He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover.

Credits :Instagram

