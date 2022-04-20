Vijay Deverakonda to pair up with Samantha for Majili director Shiva Nirvana's next; Deets Inside

The South mill is buzzing with the reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha teaming up together for an upcoming movie, directed by Majili fame Shiva Nirvana. Reportedly, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and will be filmed in the picturesque locations of the beautiful state. An official announcement regarding this movie is expected to be made very soon in the coming days.

According to reports, the yet-to-be-announced film will be launched grandly with a star-studded cast in Hyderabad on April 21. It is also said that the shoot will begin soon too, although both the stars are occupied with a handful of movies currently. Malayalam music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame has been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. Well, it is to be awaited and we'll have to wait for the official announcement.

Meanwhile, Samantha gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 28 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release. She is also shooting for a pan-Indian film titled Yashoda with directors Hari and Harish.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the role of a boxer and mark his debut in Bollywood with his forthcoming sports flick, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is set for theatrical release on August 25. He will continue his collaboration with Puri Jagannadh for another pan-India movie, Jana Gana Mana.

Also Read: Wayback Wednesday: When Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Tamannaah & Rakul Preet Singh posed together & amazed fans