Vijay Deverakonda & Parasuram’s ROFL moment in this throwback PHOTO from Geetha Govindam sets is worth a watch

One of the most favourite movies of Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is Parasuram directorial Geetha Govindam. We can watch the film time and time again, and yet we will not get enough of it. The film marked the first collaboration of Rashmika Mandanna and ‘Rowdy' Vijay Deverakonda. Geetha Govindam received thumbs up from critics for its amazing chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Naga Babu, Subbaraju and Giri Babu were seen in other key roles.

This throwback photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram from the film’s sets is undoubtedly a treat to the eyes. In the photo the actor-director duo can be seen having a gala time on the film’s sets. Well, it looks like the cast and crew had a great time during the filming process. Talking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda had earlier revealed that he did not want to act in the film and the film’s producer Bunny Vasu convinced him to take it up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which was a Box Office disaster. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. He will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady and it will have Vijay as a fighter.

