Vijay Deverakonda pens a long note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: What a fighter you have been

Samantha Prabhu is all set for the release of Shaakutalam, one of the biggest films in her career to date. The actress has been busy promoting the pan-Indian film in different parts of the country. With just one day to go for the release, it is none other than the young superstar Vijay Devarkonda, who is currently shooting with her for the romantic drama Kushi, who has taken to his social media handle to wish good luck to his co-star for her latest release. The note is going viral online and fans are happy over the sweet gesture from Samantha’s friend and colleague.

Vijay Devarkonda’s heartfelt letter

The release of Shaakuntalam has been in the news for sometime now and is the biggest experiment in Samantha’s career till now. The film which is mounted on a large scale is a faithful adaptation of the famous play of the same name by Kalidasa. Samantha has also been vocal about her struggles with some physical ailments for the past few years and there were many reports of her surgery that happened recently. So it feels timely that her friend and co-star Vijay Devarkonda lend moral and emotional support to her with his nicely worded post, where he wrote, “ Sammy , You are so full of love , always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it….The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past one year , always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films, and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest.” He went on to wish good luck to her for Shaakuntalam's release tomorrow.

Upcoming Projects

Samantha and Vijay Devarkonda have been shooting for Kushi for the past few months. The film is directed by “Majili” fame Shiva Nirvana. The film is touted to be an old-school romantic drama, about a romance between a military officer and a Kashmiri girl. There have been no more details let out till now from the team. The ensemble cast consists of veterans like Jayaram, and Sachin Khadekar among others. The music for the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of “Hridayam” fame and the cinematography is being handled by Murali G. S. Shaakuntalam and will be released tomorrow throughout the country. The film directed by Gunasekhar will see Samantha share the screen with Dev Mohan.

