Vijay Deverakonda pens a birthday note to Liger producer Charmme Kaur; Says Miss you guys

Charmme Kaur, the producer of Liger, is celebrating her birthday today and wishes have been pouring in. Vijay Deverakonda also took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo with Charmme and Puri Jaggannadh as he penned a sweet note on the occasion of her birthday. He showered birthday love on the producer.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and penned a birthday note, which read, "Happy birthday @CharmmeofficialSending you the biggest hugs and love.

I miss you guys Meanwhile. Just 100 days to go for #LIGER. Want time to flyyy, and when time is right, we will go Berserk!."

Apart from Vijay, Liger will also feature Ananya Panday, and the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in key roles. Liger is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The makers recently have unveiled The Hunt Theme of the movie. It is an over one-and-a-half-minute lyrical video, which gives a glimpse of Vijay’s remarkable transformation, his intense look, and his fighting spirit.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

After Liger, Vijay is teaming up again with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh for a film titled Jana Gana Mana. The film was launched in a grand way.