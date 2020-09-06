Vijay Deverakonda personally selects and gifts Allu Arjun a printed co ord set; Says 'You will kill this look'

Recently, Arjun Reddy star surprised Allu Arjun by sending a special gift that was handpicked by him. Vijay Deverakonda sent him a tracksuit from his latest collection.

Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun, both are known for their style statement. While VD grabs eyeballs with his quirky fashion choices, Bunny is known for keeping everything classic. Besides fashion being a common thing between them, the actors also share a great rapport. They share the brotherhood bonding in the industry and have proved it a number of times in the past. Recently, Arjun Reddy star surprised Allu Arjun by sending a special gift that was handpicked by him. Vijay Deverakonda sent him a tracksuit from his latest Rowdy collection. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star took to Instagram and thanked VD for the same.

He wrote, "Thank you so much...so sweet of you VD to send your latest collection." To this Vijay Deverakonda replied, "Bunny Anna, your colours, my prediction...you will kill this look...much love." The alphabetic co-ord sets is from VD's latest DGAFCO collection. This is not for the first time that VD has sent special gifts to Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, we can't wait to know how this custom tracksuit will look on Allu Arjun. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out VD's Instagram story below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in World Famous Lover, will soon resume the shoot for Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The dashing actor will be sharing the screenspace with Bollywood's young star Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's titled Pushpa. The upcoming film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

