Vijay Deverakonda planned to open 'Samantha Idli stall' when Kushi was halted after her myositis; Here's why

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Kushi is a highly anticipated film. The actor attended the trailer launch of Kushi in Hyderabad and recalled the time when the shoot got halted due to Samantha being diagnosed with myositis. He also revealed why she was worth the wait and what they went through that time and more.

Sharing about the time when the Kushi shoot got halted for many months as Samantha was diagnosed with myositis and they waited for her to return and completed the film. He said at the Kushi trailer launch, I don't even think we did something great or potential. I think that was the only option we had. We were okay to wait. We were in no great hurry. For us, she matters and we all know how much she contributes to the film. Her health matters to us. Everybody was just like we will wait, 6 months or 1 year.

And at a point, I was ready to wait. I was telling Shiva. we finished the first half shoot by then. I was like if this is going time and if she needs time to recover, why not do the second half like 10 years later? Let's pause this film. Close with a happy marriage, and make the journey about it. And we would laugh about it. In between, me and Shiva considered opening an idli bandi, we were like we are not shooting, should we open a tiffin center on the Vijayawada highway. We call it Samantha Idli stall. We laughed about it, we waited and it was completely worth the wait. We thank Samantha for working so hard through whatever she was going through."

Vijay Deverakonda recalls about when Kushi shoot was halted due to Samantha's myositis

About Kushi shoot halt

After completing the first schedule of the film in Kashmir, the shoot came to a standstill as Samantha revealed she is suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. Although she was completing her other commitments like Yashoda promotions and Shaakuntalam dubbing, Kushi's shoot got halted as she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition. In March, she resumed shootiing and got a grand welcome on sets by the team. The team of Kushi put up a huge banner to welcome Samantha back on sets, wish her on Women's Day, and also celebrate for completing 13 years in the film industry.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda says 'he's ready for marriage' amid rumors with Rashmika Mandanna at Kushi event; VIDEO