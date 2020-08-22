Vijay Deverakonda to play an MMA expert in Puri Jagannath’s Fighter?

Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film has Ananya Pandey as the leading lady, and Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly be seen with sixpack abs for his role.

At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know more details about the upcoming film of sensational star Vijay Deverakonda, Fighter, a new report has now come up stating that he will be seen playing as an MMA expert in the film. The Puri Jagannath directorial was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Pandey as the leading lady, while Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he reportedly underwent training for mixed martial arts. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs.

It was expected that the film will hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the release has been delayed owing to the ongoing COVID 19 crises. The makers will make an official release date after things settle down. Vijay was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover. The film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha.

National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Vijay will join hands with Brochevarevarura fame Vivek Athreya for his next film. While there is no official confirmation on this news yet, it has caught social media on fire with people sharing it across all platforms. The makers are expected to make official update soon.

