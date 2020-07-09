  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda to play Tovino Thomas’ role in Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer?

In a new report, it is being said that Ram Charan has been in talks with Vijay Deverakonda to play Tovino Thomas’ role in the Tollywood version.
362 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda to play Tovino Thomas' role in Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer?
It was announced recently that the megahit Mollywood film Lucifer will be remade in Telugu with megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The original version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it was directed by Mollywood sensational actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The original version had Manju Warrier playing Mohanlal’s sister while Vivek Oberoi played the main antagonist. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas played extended cameo in the film. While the fans are eagerly waiting to know more details about the Tollywood remake, several reports are emerging about the cast and crew.

In a recent report, it is being said that Ram Charan has been in talks with Vijay Deverakonda to play Tovino Thomas’ role in the Tollywood version. Earlier, reports stating that Suhasini Mani Ratnam will be seen in Manju Warrier’s role in the Tollywood version. Hearsay has that Rana Daggubati has been approached to play Prithviraj’s role. However, we have to wait for the official announcement to know who are all roped in the Tollywood version of Lucifer.

According to media reports, Bollywood’s sensational music directors Ajay-Atul will score the music. While no official announcement has been made on the film yet, these reports are making Chiranjeevi fans go gaga. It is to be noted that the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya tried to rope in the music director duo to compose music for the film. But it did not happen due to unknown reasons.

Credits :Dinamalar

