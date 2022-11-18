Vijay Deverakonda pledges to donate his organs; ‘You continue to live on in some way’

Vijay Deverakonda has made headlines very often for his unique career choices and stellar performances. The actor, who made his debut in the Telugu film industry with Nuvvilla in 2011, made a place for himself in Tollywood with Yevade Subramanyam and Pelli Choopulu. However, it is the massive success of Arjun Reddy , that established Vijay Deverakonda as one of the leading names of South Indian cinema. Now, Vijay Deverakonda is receiving so much love from the netizens, for his new decision.

At a recent awareness program on child lever transplantation which was held at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Children's Day, Vijay Deverakonda pledged to donate his organs. Along with the actor, his mother Madhavi Deverakonda has also registered to donate her organs, at the event. "I am aware that a lot of surgeries take place only because of donors. Organ donation is not that popular in South Asian countries. I am someone who wishes to donate my organs. After my death, I want my organs to be donated if they are in good condition," said the Liger actor.

"It is a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way. My mother and I have registered to donate our organs. I urge everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation," said the actor who addressed the audience at the event. Both Vijay Deverakonda and his mother Madhavi Deverakonda are now receiving immense love from both his fans and netizens for this noble decision.

Vijay Deverakonda's work front

The talented actor was last seen in Liger, the pan-Indian sports drama helmed by Puri Jagannadh. However, the movie, which marked Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood, ended up as a massive critical and commercial failure. The actor, who suffered a major shoulder injury while preparing for Liger, recently took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that he has completely recovered. He will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay Deverakonda is also planning to team up with Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri, for his upcoming project.

