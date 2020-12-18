Vijay Deverakonda poses with the ‘big boys’, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan for an EPIC PHOTO

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with the biggies of Tollywood including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Prabhas and Naga Chaitanya.

Vijay Deverakonda had a whale of a time at producer Dil Raju's 50th birthday party. Sensational star arrived in style at the bash and looked resplendent. Apart from Deverakonda, the who's who of Tollywood including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya and others were having great fun. Producer Dil Raju turned 50 on December 17. Sharing the photo, Vijay Deverakonda stated that he was posing for the photo with the ‘big boys’.

In the photo, the sensational Tollywood actor was seen with Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas and Dil Raju. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie fighter. Before this, Ram Charan and the mega family were seen together at the wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, The film will have Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. He recently announced that he will be collaborating with Sukumar.

See his post here:

The Big Boys and the kid!

Last night :) pic.twitter.com/mrabRRgSg9 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2020

It would not be an understatement to say that Ram Charan and Prabhas's grand entry at the party was the highlight of the event. Kannada actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel, who are currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, also attended the birthday party in Hyderabad. Anupama Parameswaran sizzled in a black dress, while Anjali was seen in a floral gown for the evening.

