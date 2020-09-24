  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda posts a special VIDEO on the 50th birthday of his mom; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand Deverakonda were seen alongside their mom cheering for her on her 50th birthday.
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and Twitter to express his love for his mom on her 50th birthday. He shared a wholesome video of his mom hitting an amazing shot and raising her cricket bat. The action signified her hitting half century and celebrating it. Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand Deverakonda were seen alongside her cheering for their mom on achieving this feat. The latest addition to the family Storm Deverakonda, his adorable pet was also seen alongside them cheering for her.

His caption read, “I’ll make sure you are happy forever. Happy Birthday mumma!”. The Dear Comrade actor shares a huge fan following on social media. The comment sections were filled with wishes and love from his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda debuted in 2011 with the film Nuvvila and rose to fame through his high-grossing films including Arjun Reddy, Mahanadhi, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala. He is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Fighter. This film is said to be shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film is directed by Puri Jagannath and Ananya Panday will be seen playing the female lead. There is also a recent buzz about the actor’s inclusion in Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial on Balakot Airstrike. However, no official confirmation has been made.

