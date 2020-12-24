Vijay Deverakonda praises Ram Pothineni's Red trailer; Excited for Ravi Teja's Krack & Sai Dharam Tej's SBSB

Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and penned a sweet note in support of Sai Dharan Tej's film Solo Brathuke So Better.

Cinema halls have opened following a nod from State government in Hyderabad. However, the audience will have a different experience this time as the audience will be watching the films under strict COVID-19 measures. Well, celebrities are super excited to release their films finally on the big screens. Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and penned a sweet note in support of Sai Dharan Tej's film Solo Brathuke So Better. The film is all set to release tomorrow on the big screen.

Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "Theaters are back back back :)) wide open now! Getting my gang ready for a boys day out at the cinemasss :)) And Wishing @IamSaiDharamTej super duper luck for #SBSB release tomorrow, may you bring lots of smiles and laughter to everyone, much needed!." Vijay also praised Ram Pothineni's recently released Red trailer and expressed his excitement for Ravi Teja's Krack.

The Arjun Reddy star wrote, "And eagerly looking forward to #Red (just saw @ramsayz killing it in the trailer) and Mass Maharaja's #Krack - Coming sooooooon."

Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer Solo Brathuke So Better is the first Telugu film to get a theatrical release. The film marks a directorial debut of Subbu and is produced of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

