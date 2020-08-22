Vijay Deverakonda to produce a web series with brother Anand in the lead?

The news reports about Vijay and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborating once again for a web series has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans. This web series will reportedly have Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand in the lead.

The latest news reports on the well-known actor Vijay Deverakonda state that he will soon be producing a web series for an OTT platform. The news reports further go on to add that Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming web series. Interestingly, news reports further state that the story for the much talked about web series is done by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The director is known for his blockbuster flick titled Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. The news reports about Vijay and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborating once again for a web series has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and audience members.

Everyone is now eager to know what the subject of the web series will be. The news report about Vijay Deverakonda producing a web series has grabbed attention. The actor had previously backed a film called Meeku Maathrame Cheptha. This film unfortunately failed to impress the fans and film audiences. Now, all eyes are on the lead actor of Dear Comrade to see what he does next. So far, we know that Vijay Deverakonda will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film Fighter.

This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his smashing hit titled iSmart Shankar. There is a lot riding on this film. Vijay previous film World Famous Lover did not create any magic on the big screen. The romance saga did not win hearts and the box office collections were also not up to the mark.

