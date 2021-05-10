Vijay Deverakonda promises fans to give great memories & cherish love; Thanks them for birthday wishes

Vijay Deverakonda also treated his fans with a series of monochrome clicks of him smiling adorably. He captioned one of the photos as, "Just your Happy Boy in a tank top!"

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda turned 32 yesterday, May 9 and fans showered him with love and wishes on social media. VD's fans left no stone unturned to make it a special one by sending their best wishes through Twitter and Instagram. The Tollywood heartthrob, in return, promises to give them great memories and cherish love forever. The Dear Comrade star penned a heartfelt note that read, "Thank you my loves..Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love."

VD also treated his fans with a series of monochrome clicks of him smiling adorably. He captioned one of the photos as, "Just your Happy Boy in a tank top!" One can see in the photos, Vijay Deverakonda is flaunting his strong physique and is sporting a white tank top. Vijay is one of the actors from the industry who makes sure to keep fitness his priority. In fact, he has been training hard for his role in the upcoming film, Liger.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 5 Style tips one can take from Liger star to pull off literally any outfit

Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film stars Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

Liger is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×