Vijay Deverakonda to Puri Jagannadh on fake news: Know how much sh*t you put up with, now it's time for action

Many from the film industry showed their support to Vijay Deverakonda over his recent tweet on fake news against him. Vijay's upcoming film Fighter's director Puri Jagannadh also tweeted over the same.

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda recently expressed his anger over the fake news against him that is doing rounds on the Internet. The Telugu star also shared a video of him on YouTube and wrote, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally - the society is in danger. This video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, you are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me..#KillGossipWebsites, #SpreadPositivity and #KillFakeNews." Soon, many from the film industry showed their support for the actor. Vijay's upcoming film Fighter director Puri Jagannadh also tweeted over the same.

The director took to Twitter and supported Vijay Deverakonda over the fake news against him. Puri Jagannadh wrote, "you invested your money, time and effort to make this happen. We respect you for that. Unfortunately, we are in a war zone and we have to fight back. You are my fighter. We support you man."

The Arjun Reddy star was quick to reply and also addressed how Puri Jagannadh has already gone through this already. He responded, "I know how much sh*t you put up with Puri sir ...You have all warned them and chided them for their misbehaviour. Now it's time for some action."

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's Tweets below:

I know how much sh*t you put up with Puri sir You have all warned them and chided them for their misbehaviour. Now it's time for some action.#KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites #SpreadPositivity https://t.co/qEFok9x45s — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 5, 2020

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday will be seen playing the female lead in the film. The Hindi version of Fighter will be backed by .

