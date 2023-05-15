Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh land in trouble as they fail to refund losses of Liger failure to exhibitors?

Ever since Liger tanked at the box office, the team has been facing a lot of aftermaths. The exhibitors of the film have been requesting Puri Jagannadh and the producers to pay their losses for a year. However, since they didn't get their refund, the exhibitors and distributors held a protest recently in Hyderabad, demanding to incur their losses.

While Vijay Deverakonda and his fans gear up for the release of Kushi, Liger's distributors set up a protest camp demanding for refund. According to reports, on Friday, the distributors and exhibitors held a protest at the Film Chamber against Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and the team. It is said that the director promised to compensate the losses of exhibitors in six months but has not paid the refund yet.

With Kushi now eyeing a September release, it seems like distributors felt it was the right time to demand their money from Liger’s makers. The film also landed in trouble with a money laundering case. In December, the actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for 12 hours over the investment for his film, Liger. Made on a lavish budget of Rs 100 crores, it was released in August of this year and failed at the box office with poor reviews.

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's upcoming films

Post Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is making is comeback with a romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film has got a huge buzz because of their chemistry, BTS pics, posters, and songs. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh announced his next after the Liger debacle. He is teaming up with Ram Pothineni for his upcoming pan-Indian film, which is the sequel to the blockbuster 2019 film Ismart Shankar. The film was announced officially with the title and release date. The sequel is titled Double Ismart and is scheduled for theatrical release on May 8.

