From Vijay Deverakonda to Ram Charan and Allu Arjun: Take a cue on how to style a classic white shirt

Tollywood celebs like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, among others are definitely cementing men's fashion. Male actors down South are being more experimental and are seen pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion. Actors like Vijay and Ram Pothineni have got girls swooning over their dashing looks and style statement. Today, we take a look at the actors styling the basic yet most classic fashion piece, white shirt in their own way.

Take a look:

1. Allu Arjun:

Style king, Allu Arjun has always managed to steal attention with his impressive sartorial picks. His looks have always been noteworthy. Talking about his most loved classic look styled by Harmann Kaur, the actor, at one of the events, sported a white crisp shirt having screen-printed artwork on it. He teamed the white shirt by Sahil Aneja with unique and comfy black pants from Balenciaga.

2. Vijay Deverakonda:

At the trailer launch of his brother Anand's film Pushpaka Vimanam, Vijay Deverakonda managed to turn enough heads with another dashing look. He was seen sporting a classic white shirt teamed with a black blazer and light brown pants. However, his glossy ankle-length shoes stole the show.

3. Ram Charan:

Known for his simple dressing, at a pre-release event of Super Machi, Ram Charan was spotted wearing a simple white shirt with formal pants. Such a charming personality!

4. Jr NTR:

Jr NTR gives style cues on how to pull off a formal look in the suave way possible.

5. Nithiin:

Nithiin shows every man how to step out in style wearing white on white. While wearing all-white is not everyone's cup of tea, Nithiin pulled it off effortlessly. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, the Rang De actor gives major fashion inspiration on how to style an uber cool look in a white shirt.

6. Ram Pothineni:

Want to know how to pull off your same work to dinner date look throughout the day? Ram Pothineni keeps it super stylish in a white formal shirt with buttons open at the top, paired with black trousers. Satin slim tie and formal shoes completed his look perfect. Well, he is here to sort your fashion woes like never before.

7. Rana Daggubati:

For a casual day out, Rana Daggubati opted for a white shirt having screen work on it. He teamed it with blue denim jeans making it for a super cool and comfy fashion statement.

Who according to you pulled off a white shirt look better?