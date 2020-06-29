Vijay Deverakonda to Rana Daggubati: South actors and their signature style statement

Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are among a few who have a particular fashion choice. Each actor has their signature style and we have noticed that Vijay Deverakonda is extremely fond of beanie caps.

Female stars leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. However, Men's fashion has equally exploded tremendously in our country in the past few years. Male actors are nowhere behind and have become more experimental with their fashion choices. Be it, , in Bollywood or Vijay Deverakonda from the Telugu film industry, these actors are seen pushing the envelope almost every time when they step out in their quirky yet eye-grabbing avatar. Bollywood, as well as South stars, are making us go weak in the knees with their eye-grabbing style statements.

Talking about South celebs, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are among a few who have a particular fashion choice. Each actor has their signature style and to our notice, Vijay Deverakonda is extremely fond of beanie caps. On the other hand, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is in love with one clothing piece that you cannot miss to know about. Want to know what other South male actors can't do without in terms of fashion? Here's a loot at top 5 South actors and their signature style.

1. Vijay Deverakonda:

In the last couple of years, Vijay Deverakonda has made girls swooning over his style and to our notice, something that he makes sure to grab attention with is his beanie cap. The Arjun Reddy star had worn beanie cap even with a formal attire at one of the promotional events of his last film, World Famous Lover. We are absolutely in love with Vijay's signature looks and we can't wait to see what more he has to offer us.

2. Allu Arjun:

Known as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun has always flaunted his love for sweatshirts. Looking cool and how!

3. Rana Daggubati:

Rana Daagubati's stylist clearly knows what suits his personality. Rana Daggubati is mostly seen wearing jackets and has made his signature statement to look the best and exceptional.

4. Mahesh Babu:

Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his simple yet classy style statement. However, something he cannot do without are sunglasses and his cap. The actor has a good collection of caps.

5. Yash:

Celebrities keep changing their style with new trends but KGF star Yash knows how to make the right fashion statement in his signature clothing piece, i.e sweatshirts. Also, sunglasses are something that Yash doesn't step without.

