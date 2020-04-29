RIP Irrfan Khan: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Hansika Motwani are heartbroken about actor’s demise

Minutes after the news of Irrfan Khan's death broke, many South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Hansika Motwani took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the actor.

Minutes after the news of Irrfan Khan's death broke, many from the film industry took to social media and expressed their shock over the loss of a very talented actor who has left behind a treasure of memories and incredible movies. Many South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Hansika Motwani, Venkatesh Daggubati, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati Dhanush are mourning and expressing their condolences on actor's demise. Hansika Motwani tweeted, “Such heartbreaking news,an incredible Artist with an iconic Legacy of work . Gone too soon . He was an inspiration to me and many . #IrrfanKhan A great loss to cinema and the craft . May your soul RIP. Deepest condolences to his family .#RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Venkatesh Daggubati also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the actor. He wrote, “Such a tragic loss to the world of cinema. I did not have the privilege of working with him, but having seen his performances, I can only say that he was an actor par excellence. Rest in peace sir. We shall cherish your memories through your vast body of work. #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture of Irrfan Khan on their respective social media accounts as they expressed their shock over the sad demise of the Piku star.

Check out tweets below: Such heartbreaking news ,an incredible Artist with an iconic Legacy of work . Gone too soon . He was an inspiration to me and many . #IrrfanKhan A great loss to cinema and the craft . May your soul RIP. Deepest condolences to his family .#RIPIrrfanKhan — Hansika (@ihansika) April 29, 2020

Such a tragic loss to the world of cinema. I did not have the privilege of working with him, but having seen his performances, I can only say that he was an actor par excellence. Rest in peace sir. We shall cherish your memories through your vast body of work. #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/gOkrDdkplP — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon...one of the greatest actors Indian screen has ever witnessed...may your soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/iHb0xTZ7D2 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 29, 2020

Thank you for your incredible work, for always inspiring us, for every detailed nuance and for your genius...

We will miss you sir and all the movies that could have been...#RIP #IrrfanKhan #GoneTooSoon — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

The Piku star passed away today at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018. However, he battled it and returned to India a few months ago from London. His last film ‘Angrezi Medium’ released a few days before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

RIP, Irrfan Khan.

