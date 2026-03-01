Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna announce India-wide wedding celebrations, Annadanam planned at temples

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna entered wedlock on February 26, 2026, marking a new chapter in their lives. As the couple basks in the celebrations of their union, they have announced their desire to share the joyous occasion with people across India on March 1, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announce India-wide celebration of marriage

Taking to their social media handles, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announced that they will distribute sweets across India. Sharing the news, they wrote, “To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food :))”

The couple added, “So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings. :)”

The sweets will be distributed across several states and union territories, including Telangana, Delhi (NCT), Chandigarh (UT), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry (UT). The sweets will also be distributed in Bihar; however, due to logistical delays, distribution there will take place on Monday.

Additionally, the actors will conduct Annadanam (food offerings) at 16 different temples across India, located in states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s the official post:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple shared pictures from their traditional Telugu-style wedding ceremony on social media.

Both actors looked regal in their outfits, with family members and close friends in attendance. While the morning ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s family roots, the duo reportedly also held a second ceremony in the Kodava style, honoring the bride’s heritage.

After concluding their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, the couple was spotted returning to Hyderabad with their families on February 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: D56: Dhanush to begin next movie with director Mari Selvaraj in September 2026? Filming plans revealed