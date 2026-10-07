Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna break silence on keeping their relation private for 8 years: ‘She is more mature…’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna entered wedlock on February 20, 2026. After keeping their relationship private for eight years, the duo has finally broken their silence on why they chose to keep it that way and opened up about their relationship dynamics.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna break silence on private relationship

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spoke about keeping their relationship under wraps for nearly eight years. Vijay said, “Rashmika and I met as colleagues eight years ago. We became friends and then fell in love. We were in a relationship, and eventually, she became my wife. There was no hide-and-seek game. I did not find it necessary to talk about it. This is my life, and why should I discuss it with others?”

The actress added, “Our relationship is not for entertainment. It is for us. Whatever we want to protect, we don’t want to talk about.”

Moreover, in a different interview, Vijay revealed that Rashmika is the more mature one in their relationship. Speaking on a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Vijay said, “Rashmika is more mature when it comes to relationships. Look at how she’s talking. She makes sure she tells me ‘I love you’ at least 10–15 times a day, and she tells me that it’s important for me to express it too. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn’t think, ‘Okay, she knows it, so I don’t need to say it.’”

Looking ahead, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to star together in the film Ranabaali . Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama follows a fierce warrior’s battle against an oppressive force to protect his people. The movie is set to release on October 16, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with the musical tracks and score composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will lead the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2026. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, though official confirmation is awaited.

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