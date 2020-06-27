Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna look stylish in the throwback PHOTO; fans can't stop gushing over it

Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper and handsome in a grey outfit. The Geetha Govindam actress, Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing in a dark blue coloured outfit and hair left open.

The Dear Comrade actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have won a million hearts with their sizzling chemistry and terrific acting skills. The throwback photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will bring a smile to your face. The fans just can't stop gushing over it. Both the south stars look very stylish in their respective outfits. Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper and handsome in a grey outfit. The Geetha Govindam actress, Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing in a dark blue coloured outfit and hair left open.

On the work front, both the actors have some interesting films coming up in the future. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in the blockbuster in titled, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The gorgeous diva was romancing the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the film which was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The fans and audience members gave the Mahesh Babu starrer a thundering response. The south siren, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming film, called Pushpa. This film will see Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's photo

The film is helmed by Sukumar. The first look poster of the film as unveiled on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The fans loved the first look poster of Pushpa, featuring Allu Arjun. The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is playing the lead in the upcoming film, titled Fighter. The south flick is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

