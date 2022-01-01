Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna make our day as they share stunning New Year celebration PICS

It's New Year and celebs are wishing their fans by treating them with special pics. However, our day has been made as Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna shared stunning pics as they welcomed 2022 in style. While Vijay looks handsome as ever, Rashmika looks super cute in the pic.

Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and shared a pic flaunting his super dapper look in a casual shirt with open tresses and sunglasses. Rashmika Mandanna looks pretty in a white dress and her smile is unmissable.

Both wrote almost the same caption, "Happy New Year my loves."

Happy 2022 my loves.! pic.twitter.com/oDeajTmYky — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 1, 2022

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate New Year 2022 together in Goa

On the work front, both Vijay and Rashmika, who are prominent names in the Telugu industry are paving their way for their Bollywood debuts. While Vijay will make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, Mission Majnu which is Shantanu Bagchi's directorial will mark Rashmika’s entry into Bollywood.