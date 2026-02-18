Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: Inside soon-to-wed couple’s reported Rs 133 cr combined fortune

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been under the spotlight ever since the couple’s dating rumours spread like wildfire. While the actors never opened up about their alleged relationship or their impending February, eagle-eyed fans have been joining the dots to prove this theory. As they inch towards getting married, reportedly on February 26, 2026, let’s take a look at their net worth.

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth

Vijay Deverakonda is a popular face of the Indian film industry who has impressed millions of fans with his acting prowess. He currently resides in a luxurious mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, reportedly worth INR 15 crore. According to Financial Express, the Arjun Reddy actor also owns multiple cars, including a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC9,0 and a Range Rover. Apparently, he also owns a private jet.

Listed among the top earners in the Telugu film industry, a DNA report estimates his net worth to be around INR 70 crores. Apart from films, advertisements, brand endorsements, and public appearances, Vijay also makes money through his production house, King of the Hill Entertainment.

The actor’s love of fashion also led him to design his own streetwear brand, Rowdy Wear. He also co-owns a professional men’s volleyball team, Hyderabad Black Hawks. According to TOI, Vijay charges around INR 1 crore for brand endorsement and close to INR 40 lakh for a paid Instagram post.

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she has been titled the national crush for all the right reasons. After proving her mettle in the South, the actress is slowly cementing her position in Bollywood. According to Forbes, she has an estimated net worth of about INR 66 crore.

The Animal actress is a proud owner of her Bengaluru home, which is worth around INR 8 crore. Apart from that, Mandanna also owns properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad. A report by FE stated that she reportedly charges INR 4 crore for a film. Like Vijay, she also has an impressive collection of four-wheelers, including an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Talking about Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding, the actors are reportedly getting married on February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur. Later, on March 4, 2026, they will be hosting a star-studded reception in Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

