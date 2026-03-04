Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Reception: Chiranjeevi, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and others grace the event; WATCH

The grand reception party of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding began in Hyderabad, with several celebs from the Telugu and Hindi film industry marking their presence at the star-studded night.

Nagarjuna graced the reception party along with his wife, Amala Akkineni, and son, Naga Chaitanya. The father-son duo looked absolutely gentle while posing for the paps, while Amala exuded elegance in her beautiful saree. Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the reception. He was seen sharing a laugh with Sharwanand in a viral video. Venkatesh Daggubati looked charming at the party. He was spotted posing for the cameras and waving for the paps.

Ram Charan arrived in an all-black outfit, looking absolutely charming along with his wife, Upasana Konidela. Though Mahesh Babu couldn't attend the star-studded night, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter were seen entering the premises and posing for the cameras. The mother-daughter duo wore traditional outfits that sit perfectly with the reception party. Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Kirthi Shetty, and other South Indian personalities were also present at the reception party.

Several celebs from the Hindi cinema also graced the starry celebrations. Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Neena Gupta, and others were present at the party. Karan Johar, with whom Vijay Deverakonda marked his Bollywood debut, also arrived at the VIROSH reception.

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on Feb 26, 2026, in a grand palace in Udaipur. Both actors looked regal in their outfits, with family members and close friends in attendance. While the morning ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s family roots, the duo reportedly also held a second ceremony in the Kodava style, honouring the bride’s heritage. Later, the couple celebrated their wedding by sending sweets across India and offering annadanam at several temples.

On the professional front, the couple is reuniting for Ranabaali, a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Vijay will sport a heavy moustache in the film. Details about the plot and story have been kept under wraps.

