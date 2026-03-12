Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad airport as they return from honeymoon; Video

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna no longer have to hide themselves in public. The couple is finally married, much to everyone’s delight. After days of celebrating their wedding by hosting multiple post-wedding events, they finally got some time to unwind together at the quick honeymoon. Earlier today, they were spotted returning to Hyderabad from their short getaway.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna return from their honeymoon

After months of planning, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally tied the knot on February 26, 2026. But that was the start of a hectic week, which involved visiting the actor’s village in Telangana, hosting food and sweet distribution drives across the country, meeting fans and media, and finally hosting a grand reception for their industry friends.

After wrapping up all the post-wedding events, the Dear Comrade co-stars decided to take time off for themselves. Hence, they jetted off to an undisclosed location to unwind from the wedding madness. A couple of hours ago, the newly-wedded couple was spotted at Hyderabad airport as they returned from their quick getaway.

For the ease of travel, the couple opted for comfortable and casual fits. The Animal actress sported a white tank top, which she wore underneath a blue linen shirt. With a pair of baggy pants and shoes, she finished off her look. She also sported multiple gold chains, which were probably gifted to her during the wedding ceremonies.

After serving looks with his impressive ensembles at all their wedding events, Vijay decided to dress down to comfortably travel with his partner during their short and sweet vacation. The actor was seen in a pair of white shorts, a gray shirt, and black boots. But the sparkly, diamond-studded wedding ring on his hand grabbed eyeballs.

The couple tied the knot in two different ceremonies in Udaipur. After watching them have a gala time at their wedding festivities, their fans will now see them together on-screen for the third time. Vijay and Rashmika’s new film, Ranabaali, will hit cinemas on September 11, 2026. It was earlier reported that the duo will begin filming a new schedule for the film from March 12, 2026, just 14 days after entering wedlock.

