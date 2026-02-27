Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad airport; Watch newlyweds return alongside family

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, beginning a new chapter in their lives as husband and wife. After wrapping up the wedding festivities, the couple returned to Hyderabad and were spotted linking arms as they arrived home with their families.

WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda and wife Rashmika Mandanna return to Hyderabad with family

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted arriving in Hyderabad. The actress was seen wearing a bright red outfit and holding her husband Vijay Deverakonda’s arm as they walked together. Meanwhile, the actor donned a white outfit, and the couple walked out with wide smiles.

Apart from the couple, Vijay and Rashmika’s parents were also seen exiting the airport in Hyderabad.

Watch the videos here:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple shared pictures on social media from their traditional Telugu-style ceremony.

Both actors looked regal in their outfits, with family members and close friends joining them. While the morning ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s family roots, the duo reportedly also held a second ceremony in the Kodava style, honouring the bride’s roots.

Following the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika are expected to host a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. After their marriage, several celebrities, including actors such as Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani, wished the couple well.

For those unaware, rumours about Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship began after they appeared together in the film Geetha Govindam several years ago. Although both remained tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time, they officially announced their wedding on social media and later introduced each other as husband and wife.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026, marking their first film release as husband and wife.

