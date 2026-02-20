Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Duo hires international security for privacy on February 26; Report

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for a lavish wedding on February 26, 2026. The couple that has long kept the details of its nuptials private, however, an alleged look at their wedding invitation card, including date, time, location, and concerned contact numbers, was shared online. Now, owing to the heightened interest, the two have decided to hire an international security firm to handle their celebrations, as reported by India Today.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna plan tight security for the wedding day

With under a week left to their marriage ceremony, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are having to deal with a lot of security issues. Every day, a new detail of their wedding is being shared on the internet, and now the duo has sought the help of a global team to help them with the management of any possible breaches on their big day. They will also be in touch with local authorities to ensure the smooth progression of the festivities. The two actors wish for utmost protection so as to maintain the intimate nature of their nuptials and have taken additional precautions to ensure so.

A source close to the couple shared, “To secure the perimeter of the palace, a specialised agency from abroad has been hired. They will be collaborating with local Rajasthan security to assure absolute privacy of the events.” The couple wished for absolute privacy of their wedding, with earlier reports suggesting that NDAs were signed by involved parties, including vendors and guests who were asked to be discreet about the same. A no-phone rule has been implemented at the wedding for all attendees.

Previously, it was noted that following the main ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur, which will be an intimate affair, a big reception will be held in Hyderabad on March 4 for friends and industry colleagues. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have previously worked together on Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and have kept their relationship under the radar so far.

