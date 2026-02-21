Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport, bride-to-be sports auspicious tilakam on forehead

Ahead of their grand wedding celebrations on February 26, 2026, the actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport on February 21. With the faces hidden behind masks, the two were papped entering the airport for a flight at the same time. They did not interact with each other or the photographers who shot them at the airport, and proceeded inside. It was the presence of the auspicious tilakam on the bride-to-be’s forehead that caught the attention.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fly from Hyderabad airport

The two Geetha Govindam stars wore matching muted looks, with the Kingdom star donning a leather jacket over a light brown vest and some loose-fitted pants. Similarly, the Thamma actor wore a grey round-neck top with black long trousers and a brown bag in her hand. Both put on sunglasses to cover their eyes from the flashes. Check out their full looks below.

With their teams in tow, the two actors kept a tight-lipped front during their Saturday appearance. If the reports are to be believed, the duo will tie the knot on February 26 in a private celebration in Udaipur attended only by their close friends and family. While the guest list has been kept under wraps, it is expected that the intimate affair will have some of the biggest stars in South cinema.

Meanwhile, the couple has reportedly planned a big reception back in Hyderabad for their industry colleagues and other friends on March 4, 2026. Amid all the preparations, an alleged invitation for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding was shared online with details like the venue and contact information revealed.

Following that, the two decided to tighten the security at their celebrations with a foreign firm seemingly roped in for the same. It was previously revealed that the couple has requested absolute privacy of their events, with vendors having to sign NDAs to keep it confidential. Furthermore, it was noted that the two will have a no-phone policy for their nuptials in the coming week.

