Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Fans shower endless love as their favorite Dear Comrade stars tie the knot

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, embracing a new chapter in their lives and marking the beginning of their journey as husband and wife. While the couple has yet to unveil the official pictures, several fans have taken to their social media handles to share their reactions.

VIROSH Wedding: Fans celebrate Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage

A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) congratulated Virosh and wished them a happy married life, adding that their journey should be filled with trust, joy, and endless beautiful moments.

Another netizen wished Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna a lifetime of love and happiness and congratulated them on their marriage.

A third user remarked that Geetha had finally found her Govind for life and sent love to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they began the new chapter of their lives, encouraging them to “stay rowdy and stay happy.”

Here are the reactions:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly tied the knot after beginning their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Earlier, the duo hosted a celebratory evening for their friends and were seen walking hand in hand at their sangeet ceremony.

We at Pinkvilla learned that the duo tied the knot at 8 AM in a traditional Telugu ceremony, honoring the groom’s customs. Following tradition, Rashmika’s family formally welcomed Vijay and his family by presenting them with traditional offerings, including coconuts, betel leaves, fresh fruits, and the auspicious turmeric and kumkum.

While the official wedding photos have yet to be revealed, the couple reportedly opted for an “Old World” charm for their first ceremony, following a “primal” theme.

The couple is also expected to hold a second ceremony in the evening to honor the bride’s roots with a Kodava-style wedding.

As the wedding was limited to family members and close friends, celebrities such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath were reportedly part of the ceremonies in Udaipur.

Following the wedding, the duo is expected to host a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

