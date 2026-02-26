Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Rishab Shetty reacts to NOT being invited to marriage ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally tied the knot on February 26, 2026, after keeping their relationship private for years. As the couple entered wedlock and began a new chapter in their lives, actor-director Rishab Shetty reacted to not being invited to the event.

VIROSH Wedding: Rishab Shetty reacts to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage

Kantara star Rishab Shetty was interacting with the press in Mantralayam after attending the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava, following the launch of his upcoming film Jai Hanuman.

While discussing his upcoming project and visit, he was asked whether he had received an invitation to attend Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. The actor did not respond to the question and concluded the interaction by saying, “Thank you,” before walking away.

For those unaware, Rashmika Mandanna made her film debut with Kirik Party, which starred Rakshit Shetty in the lead role and was directed by Rishab Shetty. After the film’s release, the actress got engaged to Rakshit in 2017 when she was 21, but the engagement was called off in 2018.

As Rishab has been a longtime friend of Rakshit, there was speculation about whether the actor-director would be invited to the wedding. Moreover, their mutual friend Pramod Shetty recently revealed that the actress did not invite him to the wedding either.

Wedding of VIROSH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly tied the knot after beginning their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Earlier, the duo hosted a celebratory evening for their friends and were seen walking hand in hand at their sangeet ceremony.

We at Pinkvilla learned that the duo tied the knot at 8 AM in a traditional Telugu ceremony, honoring the groom’s customs. As the wedding was limited to family members and close friends, celebrities such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath were reportedly part of the ceremonies in Udaipur.

Following the wedding, the duo is expected to host a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

Rishab Shetty’s work front

After the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Jai Hanuman. The upcoming project will serve as a sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan, with director Prasanth Varma at the helm.

