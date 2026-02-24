Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Love Story: All about VIROSH’s reel to real life romance ahead of wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s love story is one that will be spoken about for many years. After months of speculation around their relationship, secret engagement, and upcoming nuptials, the two finally confirmed that they’ll be getting married via a note to their fans. Announcing the ‘Wedding of VIROSH,’ the couple is gearing up to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. Ahead of the big day, we’re taking a look at the details of where it all first began.

2017

The duo’s first known meeting was for the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. They began shooting for the same back in 2017, shortly after the actress called off her engagement to Rakshit Shetty. In the project, they starred as Vijay Govind and Geetha Kanuganti, who quickly became fan favorites for their chemistry, which led to a commercially successful run at the box office.

2019

The following year, they were cast in another movie together, a rarity owing to the close timelines of both projects. But their on and offscreen sparks could not be ignored, and thus came Dear Comrade, which essentially became the foundation of their dating phase. Rumors followed the couple no matter where they went and allowed them to test the waters with their fans, who were loving even the tiniest of their interactions.

2020-2022

Secret dates and vacations became the norm for the couple. Their fans spotted them on multiple occasions, with the same backgrounds in photos and dinner sightings. However, the couple was tight-lipped and not ready to comment on it publicly, side-stepping all rumors and questions alike. They maintained that they were friends only, with Rashmika even saying that she was too early in her career for anything.

2023

During Animal promotions, she was asked to call up Vijay Deverakonda with co-star Ranbir Kapoor by her side. Answering her sudden call, the actor said, “What’s up re?,” causing an uproar in the fandom for his casual tone. The actress blushed, informed him that they were on loud speaker, and the fans were convinced that the sparks were more than just that.

2024

While never publicly confirming their rumors, the two hinted at being in a relationship. They did not reveal the names of their partners but continued to support each other’s projects and drop subtle clues, becoming more open with their relationship.

2025

Reports of the two having gotten engaged at the Kingdom actor’s home in Hyderabad surfaced. It was said that an intimate ceremony was held in the presence of their families on October 3, 2025, with Rashmika being spotted with a new sparkler on her ring finger later.

During an appearance for The Girlfriend, amid ongoing success promotions, Vijay suddenly grabbed the hand of his lady love and dropped a sweet kiss, in his first public display of affection. The internet subsequently lost its mind and cheered for the two.

The couple went on a Rome trip with their friends and featured in each other’s social media updates, before which the actress jetted off to Sri Lanka for an apparent bachelorette party. This would be followed by them wrapping up their individual filming schedules, including Cocktail 2 for her.

Rumors of a February wedding emerged with an invitation card revealing that the ceremony will be held in Udaipur with only close friends and family. It will be followed by a grand reception back home in Hyderabad for their colleagues and industry friends on March 4, 2026.

The couple finally announced their wedding to their fans amid heightened security around the venue, and is all set to tie the knot this Thursday.

ALSO READ: Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda kickoff wedding festivities with celebratory dinner and water volleyball; PICS