Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Maldives photos displayed during Nani starrer Hi Nanna event; fans REACT

Nani’s upcoming film Hi Nanna is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside the Natural Star, and is helmed by debutant Shouryuv. The film is all set to hit theaters on December 7th.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers have found themselves in hot waters, as photos from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Maldives vacation were displayed in between the show. The incident quickly went viral on social media and received severe backlash from fans of the rumored couple.

Fans’ reaction to the incident

Fans quickly took to social media to react to the incident, and even called it a cheap promotional stunt from the makers of the film. They questioned the event’s anchor Suma, as well as the makers for bringing their favorite stars into an event that had nothing to do with them.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the incident

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumored relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumored to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Although the duo have not officially confirmed that they are in a relationship, they never miss a chance to drop subtle hints, which fans quickly pick up.

For instance, earlier this year, both Rashmika and Vijay had shared pictures of themselves from Turkey on separate occasions. Fans quickly pointed out that they were sitting on either side of the same table, and that the picture was taken during the filming of the Nota actor’s latest film Kushi, which also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is touted to be a romantic drama film, delving deep into a father-daughter relationship. The film also has a romantic angle to it, and features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and many more in prominent roles, apart from Nani and Mrunal Thakur. The film also features Shruti Haasan in a cameo role. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month, and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film has been bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. Sanu John Varghese has cranked the camera for the film while the music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

