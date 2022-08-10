Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to Ananya Panday’s take on Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan 7: I am open to opinions

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are creating quite the buzz lately as the actors are busy promoting their upcoming film Liger. Amid this, they are also meeting and interacting with media personnel. Speaking of which, in a recent interaction with a media portal on YouTube, Vijay was asked about his reaction to Ananya’s take on Arjun Reddy that she shared on Koffee With Karan 7. Read on to know what he had to say.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Ananya Panday’s opinion on Arjun Reddy

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he felt about Ananya’s take on his extremely-talked-about film Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan 7. Replying to this, Vijay articulated that he is open to opinions from people and does not disregard anyone.

Vijay said, “She was mentioning it that people seem to like her take, her very honest opinion on the film while I was next to her. But then, she's comfortable talking. I'm really open to opinions I love listening to people's opinions. I don't disregard anybody. I'm like, ‘if you feel this way, it's good. There must be a reason you feel this way,’ and I hear them. I might not agree or disagree, or I might even see both sides of the coin, but it's okay and I'm glad she spoke what she thought.”

Ananya too said that she never felt uncomfortable sharing her opinion as she feels that she can talk to Vijay about such things.

Vijay further emphasized that he finds it very easy to see both sides of the argument. He also said that he can speak on behalf of either side of the argument, and might even debate people who like Arjun Reddy.

For the unversed, Ananya has been receiving praise on social media for her views on Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya was asked what she felt about the film, and the young actress expressed that while she enjoyed the songs and the performances in the movies, she would not be accepting of the behaviour portrayed by the protagonists in the movies in real life, be it with herself or with her friends. She further shared that she finds it scary that some people believe it’s okay to behave in a certain manner just because it was portrayed so on celluloid.

Talking about Liger, the pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh, and backed by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions will be releasing theatrically on the 25th of August.

