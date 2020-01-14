Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Ravi Teja's Disco Raja teaser 2.0; Says 'His madness is so exciting'
Tollywood star Ravi Teja recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film, Disco Raja. Directed by Vi Anand, the film also stars Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore and Bobby Simha in important roles. The teaser of the film has been received well by the fans on social media. Disco Raja teaser 2.0 is getting good response on social media and among many came from none other than Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star took to Twitter and expressed his excitement for the film. Deverakonda tweeted, "Loving @RaviTeja_offl sir's #DiscoRaja His madness is so exciting to watch!."
Loving @RaviTeja_offl sir's #DiscoRaja :)))
His madness is so exciting to watch! https://t.co/8W1hjwouvK
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will also be seen as a cop in the upcoming film called Krack. The actor will be romancing south beauty Shruti Haasan in the film. Krack will be a reunion film for the terrific trio of Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni and Shruti Haasan.
