Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Liger's failure at box office; Says it's not my first flop...

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger film, which also marked his official debut in Bollywood, tanked at the box office. The film received poor reviews and performed below the belt despite huge expectations from the Puri Jagannadh directorial. During the trailer launch of his next movie, Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on Liger's failure.

Reacting to Liger's box office failure, he said, “When a film doesn’t perform or work, it does hurt. I have had many flops before. Liger is not the first one. And I have had many hits before. I will continue to have many flops and many hits. We are trying to tell stories. My ambition is always to do something creative. My lifestyle is to go all out."

Vijay Deverakonda confessed that Liger's failure 'hurt' him

The actor also mentioned that Liger's result also hurt him. He further added, The results sometimes vary and it hurts but it doesn’t stop me. I am not scared of failure. It hurts when a film doesn’t work but it doesn’t stop me from going at it again. I am not scared of falling," Vijay stated candidly. Having said that, when I fall, it hurts but it doesn’t stop me from running. I get back up and keep running because the drive and ambition is to run and run fast."

Post Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is making his comeback with a romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film has got a huge buzz because of its chemistry, BTS pics, posters, and songs. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

