Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to rumored GF Rashmika Mandanna’s viral deepfake video controversy

Rashmika Mandanna hit the headlines with her deepfake video circulated on the internet. Now, Vijay Deverakonda, the rumored beau of Rashmika's, expressed his concern on his Instagram story. Read more to find out about his two cents on the situation.

Deverakonda advocated for the establishment of an efficient and accessible cyber wing that can swiftly address such issues and bring out criminals to provide justice to individuals. These distressing incidents shed light on the vulnerability of public figures to such harmful acts.

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram story was captioned, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

Check out the Instagram story posted by Vijay Deverakonda below

Rashmika Mandanna gets support from celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving unwavering support from her peers as they condemn the creation and spread of deepfake videos. Starting with the Big B of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first to call out this predicament and came in support of the actress, addressing how AI needs to be under a legal framework and requires regularization.

Soon after, many artists, including Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, Chinmayi Sripaada, and many more, came out to support the actress.

Upcoming Projects of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda was most recently seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will next appear in Parasuram's upcoming directorial venture, Family Star, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha Kaushik.

In addition, the Dear Comrade actor is also set to star in Gowtam Tinnanuri's tentatively titled VD12, which is reportedly to feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Upcoming Projects of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, wherein she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film will be released on December 1.

