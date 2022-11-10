Vijay Deverakonda recovers from shoulder injury after 8 months: ‘The beast is dying to come out’

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after young talents in the Telugu film industry. The talented actor recently made his Bollywood debut with the sports drama Liger . The Puri Jagannadh directorial, which hit the theatres as the biggest release in Vijay Deverakonda's acting career, however, ended up as a massive failure. The actor, who had undergone extensive training and workout regiment to play a boxer in the film, had suffered a shoulder injury amidst shooting. However, Vijay Deverakonda is now finally recovered from his injury, after a long 8 months of treatment.

The Liger actor recently took to his official Instagram page and posted a story, in which he shared an update about his recovery, along with a motivating note. "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves," wrote Vijay Deverakonda on his Instagram story. In the picture, the actor is seen in a yellow outfit, with his face covered by his palms, which have the marks of an intensive workout.

Vijay Deverakonda's shoulder injury

The talented actor garnered the attention of audiences with his massive transformation for Liger, which featured him in the role of an MMA fighter. Earlier in an interview, Vijay's trainer Kuldeep Sethi revealed that the actor had suffered a shoulder injury before he made his movie debut. He also had extreme muscle imbalance. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda once again suffered a shoulder injury while shooting for the Puri Jagannadh project which made his condition worse. He has been under treatment for the last 8 months.

Vijay's work front

After the massive failure of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is planning to be choosy in his career and wants to select his future projects carefully. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, which marks his reunion with the popular actress Samantha Rukh Prabhu after the 2018-released blockbuster Mahanati. He is planning to reunite with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for his next, Jana Gana Mana. Vijay Deverakonda is also in talks with Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri for his next.

