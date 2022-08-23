Vijay Deverakonda recreates favorite Liger dialogue: Dhuniya ko aag laga denge, sabki waat laga denge; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda is pulling all the stops to create hype for Liger . Recently, the Arjun Reddy actor and his leading lady Ananya Panday made a stop in Delhi to talk about their next. During one of the promotional events, VD shared his favorite dialogue from the sports drama, "We are Indians..Jaenge, ladenge...aag hai andar, dhuniya ko aag laga denge, sabki waat laga denge." He opted for a blue sweatshirt and grey denim as his OOTD.

Vijay Deverakonda was once again spotted wearing those famous Liger chappals as part of this ensemble. Yesterday, VD got nostalgic on seeing an overwhelming response from the capital at another event. Addressing the fans, he said, "Mujhe laga sirf 10 log aayenge mujhe dekhne." He even sang, "Ye Dilli hai mere yaar, bas ishq mahobbat pyaar", leaving all enchanted.

As Liger is all set to reach the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year, the makers have already announced the sequel to Puri Jagannadh's directorial. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Geetha Govindam star was questioned about the possibility of a sequel to Liger, to which he said that it is on the cards but it will take some time.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the project will further see Ramya Krishnan as the protagonist's mother, and Ronit Roy as his coach. In addition to this, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also play prominent roles in the film, alongside Mike Tyson in a special role.

Vijay Deverakond's lineup also includes Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer Kushi, and Puri Jagannadh's action drama Jana Gana Mana.