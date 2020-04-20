Vijay Deverakonda remembers watching Puri Jagannadh's Badri when he was in grade 6 as film completes 20 years

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter, took to social media and congratulated the director on completing 20 years in the film industry.

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has completed 20 years in the film industry and his close friends are showering him with congratulatory messages on social media. He made his directorial debut with the 2000 blockbuster film Badri starring Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai and Ameesha Patel. Puri Jagannadh has completed 20 years today, April 20 and the director is over the moon. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter, also took to social media and congratulated the director on completing 20 years in the film industry.

Sharing a picture of him with the director on the Instagram story, Vijay wished for good health and to keep ruling the industry until he decides to retire as an actor. Vijay Deverakonda also recollected the memory of watching Badri in a theatre when he was in 6th grade. Actor Ram Pothineni is among the other South Indian actors who congratulated iSmart Shankar. He wrote, "Cinema is an art...the art you crave..you love..you breathe. May you breathe cinema until your last breath! - it’s not our blessing..it’s our wish. Love you sir! Love #RAPO."

Check out Tweets below:

My ismart I do and I will breath cinema till my death maaki kiri kiri https://t.co/ptkHvHeIMx — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 19, 2020

Nidhhi love you and I’m missing uuuuuulet’s catch up soon https://t.co/dxRwQWZwj9 — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 19, 2020

Talking about Puri's upcoming film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda, the film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while will be presenting the Hindi version of the upcoming Pan-India release. The action-entertainer stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role and this is for the first time the actors will be sharing the screenspace. Ananya marks her debut in South Indian film industry with Fighter.

