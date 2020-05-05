Vijay Deverakonda replies to Mahesh Babu & celebs supporting him over fake news; Says We need you Chiranjeevi

Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga among other celebs came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda. Well, the Dear Comrade star is now personally thanking everyone.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda's recent Twitter post over the fake news against him has taken social media by storm. The Arjun Reddy star tweeted about the fake news that is being circulated and being carried by some websites. Soon after, the Telugu film industry came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda. Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga among other celebs came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda. Well, the Dear Comrade star is now personally thanking everyone. He also made a special appeal to megastar Chiranjeevi.

Vijay Deverakonda replied to Chiranjeevi's Tweet: Thank you Chiru sir, I've been here only 5 years, I can only imagine what you had to go through in 42 years. Daddy meeku jarigina situations cheptuntaru, meeru avanni daati vallani kshaminchi Inka mammalni guide chesthunaru. You have always been there for each of us when we needed you, advicing us, promoting our films, giving your blessings, sorting problems..Now we as an industry collectively want your support in guiding us."

He further tagged everyone from the film industry and wrote, "we need you now. Our Megastar."

Check out Tweets below:

Thank you Chiru sir, I've been here only 5 years, I can only imagine what you had to go through in 42 years. Daddy meeku jarigina situations cheptuntaru, meeru avanni daati vallani kshaminchi Inka mammalni guide chesthunaru. https://t.co/VVPGpMjyYg — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 5, 2020

You have always been there for each of us when we needed you, advicing us, promoting our films, giving your blessings, sorting problems.. Now we as an industry collectively want your support in guiding us. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 5, 2020

The actor reunited Telugu film industry on social media after he shared a video of him slamming the websites for spreading false news against him regarding his COVID-19 donation.

He wrote: "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally - the society is in danger. This video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, you are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me..#KillGossipWebsites, #SpreadPositivity and #KillFakeNews."

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Also Read: Mahesh Babu comes out in support of Vijay Deverakonda; Says 'I stand by you brother'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×