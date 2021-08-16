Vijay Deverakonda replies to Rashmika Mandanna on 3 years of Geetha Govindam; Says 'We did make the magic'

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam completed 3 years of its release yesterday, August 15. Directed by Parasuram, the film was a huge commercial success. To remind Vijay Deverakonda about it, Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and wrote, "@TheDeverakonda - Govind it’s been 3 years already."

To this, Vijay Deverakonda replied, "@iamRashmika - and we did make the magic :)) Geetha Madammm. I miss you all, Aravind sir, @ParasuramPetla sir, Bunny Vasu..." Geetha Govindam had got immense response from the audience and critics alike. VD and Rashmika Mandanna's sizzling chemistry was the highlight of the film. The film also featured Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nagendra Babu play supporting roles.

Check out the tweets below:

@iamRashmika - and we did make the magic :)) Geetha Madammm I miss you all, Aravind sir, @ParasuramPetla sir, Bunny Vasu... https://t.co/m61N44skVH — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 15, 2021

Also Read: Netrikann: Anushka Shetty to step into Nayanthara's shoes for the Telugu remake?

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Pan-India film titled, Liger. The film will see him sharing the screen space with Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with her upcoming Bollywood projects- co-starrer Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she is also shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

Pushpa, being helmed by Sukumar has Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil playing the lead antagonist.