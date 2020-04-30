Vijay Deverakonda requests Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy to finish scripts in lockdown; Fans go berserk

Vijay Deverakonda recently left his fans surprised after he asked Arjun Reddy Sandeep Vanga to finish 2-3 scripts for him in lockdown.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the cult classic Arjun Reddy combination, Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to collaborate for yet another film. Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep left the audience stunned and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to them coming together again. Interestingly, the Telugu star recently left his fans surprised after he asked Sandeep Vanga to finish 2-3 scripts for him in lockdown. Vijay Deverakonda recently took to Twitter and shared about donating Rs 1.30 crore to help the needy during COVID-19 outbreak.

Appreciating the Dear Comrade actor's initiative, Sandeep Reddy Vanga commented, "Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda Thumbs up."

Replying to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's appreciation for him, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I miss you Vangaa. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot.."

Well, fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to this much-awaited actor-director's combo. Check it out.

Arjun Reddy did well commercially and was lauded by the audience. Released in 2017, the film starred Shalini Pandey in the female lead role. The Telugu film ws remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring .

