Vijay Deverakonda requests to cover face to fight COVID 19; Says Use a scarf, leave medical masks for doctors

India is fighting the battle against deadly Coronavirus, which has spread across the globe. The cases are only rising with each passing day in India and celebrities have been appealing their fans to stay at home during the lockdown period. Many celebrities took to social media and made sure to pass the right message to their fans of taking precautions and staying safe at home. Also, keeping in mind the shortage of masks for the health workers and doctors. Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media and asked fans to cover the face with a scarf or mother's dupatta and let masks be for doctors instead.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "My loves, Hope you are all staying safe...Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead..Use a handkerchief Use a scarf or Use your mom's Chunni. Cover your face, stay safe.#MaskIndia." Celebrities from South and Hindi film industry are advising people to wear face covers and wash hands after every few hours. Check out Vijay Deverakonda's tweet below: My loves,

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's film, tentatively called Fighter. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be seen playing the female lead opposite Vijay. As its Pan India film, moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's in stores for them. Cinematography will be handled by Vishnu Sarma and Puri’s Iddarammayilatho is the stunt master for the film. Fighter also stars Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday, in important roles. The major part of the film's shoot has been done in Mumbai. Post the lockdown, the makers will commence with the new schedule.

