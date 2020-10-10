Vijay Deverakonda to resume shooting for his upcoming film Fighter in Bangkok?

The news reports further go on to state that Vijay Deverakonda along with the film's cast and crew will resume the shooting of the Puri Jagannadh directorial in Bangkok.

The film Fighter is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh hopes to start the film rolling again after the shooting was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID 19. The news reports about Fighter state that the Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. The shutterbugs had previously clicked the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai. The Arjun Reddy actor enjoys a tremendous fan following on his social media handles. The actor has been sharing candid photos and videos on his social media handles throughout the lockdown period.

The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are always delighted when he shares pictures from his daily routine. The film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the Dear Comrade actor on the silver screen. The actor was seen in the film called World Famous Lover. The gorgeous diva Raashi Khanna also featured in the film.

