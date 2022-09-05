Vijay Deverakonda to return his fee Rs 6 crores to producers post the Liger's debacle: Reports

Vijay Deverakonda 's Liger, which was one of the most biggest movies in the South, failed miserably at the box office and among audiences, leaving huge losses for the cast and crew. As a result of this commercial failure, reportedly Vijay Deverakonda is said to return his fee of Rs 6 crores to the producers after the debacle of Liger

Vijay Deverakonda has decided to take things in hand and compensate for the loss. Yes, according to the rumours mill, the actor would return a part of his acting fee, to the tune of Rs 6 crores, to producers in an attempt to minimise the losses she incurred on the film. However, officially nothing has been announced as it is just the reports doing bouts in the tinsel town. Although it is not known if it's true or false, netizens on Twitter are heaping praises on Vijay and calling him a 'true hero'. Many also stated that in no time Vijay will bounce back.

Prior to this, the reports claimed that director Puri Jagannadh has decided to fly to Hyderabad and compensate for the losses made by Liger to the distributors. However, no official confirmation on the matter has been made yet.

Post the colossal failure of Liger, a new set of reports also claim that Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda's next Jana Gana Mana has been shelved. Also for the unversed, the team has already wrapped up two schedules of Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film.

Amid these reports, the producer of the film, Charmme Kaur has taken a short break from social media. Sharing her decision, she wrote on Twitter, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."

Coming back to Liger, the pan Indian film, which also starred Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and Ramya Krishnan tanked at the box office with shockingly low figures.