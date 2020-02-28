Vijay Deverakonda returns remuneration to compensate for World Famous Lover's box office failure? Find Out

Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly returned half his remuneration to compensate for World Famous Lover's failure at the box office. Read further for more details.

Fans had a lot of expectations from South superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release, World Famous Lover. However, the movie garnered negative reviews at the box office upon its release and was heavily criticized by the critics for its dull storyline as well as poor proceedings. It was quite clear in the very first week itself that the romantic drama is going to be a complete disaster by looking at the numbers which were acquired at the ticket counters.

In the midst of all this, there have been speculations that there was massive fallout between director Kranthi Madhav and Vijay during the making of the movie. The Arjun Reddy star had reportedly ghost-directed certain portions that he was not satisfied with. Now, as per some of the latest reports, Vijay Deverakonda has returned half the remuneration to World Famous Lover’s producer K.S. Rama Rao on being requested by the latter. The filmmaker will reportedly compensate the distributors who have lost money due to the movie’s failure.

Meanwhile, check out a still from World Famous Lover below:

However, there has been no official confirmation about the news as of now. Talking about the movie, apart from Vijay Deverakonda, it also features Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tressa and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and was bankrolled by Creative Commercials. The music for World Famous Lover has been composed by Gopi Sundar. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, he will be collaborating with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday for an upcoming project which has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Credits :Times of India

