Vijay Deverakonda reveals all his characters have parts of his persona; Says he's aware of his emotional sides

Vijay Deverakonda goes to add that he is very emotionally aware, and that so far, all his roles have glimpses of his persona. The actor also states that characters in films like Pelli Choopulu to Arjun Reddy all of them have parts of him personality.

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reveals during an interview how all his characters from film have parts of his personality. The actor goes to add that he is very emotionally aware, and that so far, all his roles have glimpses of his persona. The actor also states that characters in films like Pelli Choopulu to Arjun Reddy all of them have parts of him personality. The Geetha Givindam actor further adds that his father told him once that the actor does not need the people to tell him he good at his work, and that he should believe in himself.

On the work front, the Taxiwala actor Vijay Deverakonda will be playing the lead in the highly anticipated film, called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh. The southern drama will also feature Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the film's female lead. Some time back, photos from the sets of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer were leaked on social media and fans went gaga over it. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Fighter on the big screen. The team of Fighter had to stall their shoot due to the global outbreak of COVID 19.

The photos which were leaked online from the sets of the highly anticipated film sees Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in stylish outfits riding a bike. The fans are very curious about the film. They are surely looking forward to witnessing the sizzling chemistry between the film's leading pair.

Share your comment ×