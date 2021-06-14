Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS he always admired Shah Rukh Khan; Calls him 'cool'

The Dear Comrade star was at his candid best in an Instagram live session and he also opened up about what pushed him to be on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has made his grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 and the first look will be out soon. Dabboo Ratnani who calls it a phenomenal debut of Arjun Reddy star for his calendar, recently got VD for a quick chat on Instagram. The Dear Comrade star was at his candid best in an Instagram live session and he also opened up about what pushed him to be on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. Sharing about, Vijay also made an interesting revelation that he always admired Bollywood's superstar, .

"I first shot an ad campaign with Dabboo. I like to be in and out and ASAP during photoshoots and he was super quick. Even the calendar shot was done very quickly," said Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram live. He further went on to add, "Even before I wanted to be an actor, I knew about the calendar. It is India's most loved! I was like 9 when Dabboo started it and I always wanted to be there. I saw SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) sir on it a bunch of times... I always admired him...he is very cool. I was like someday it should be done and I feel, it is done. checked!"

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger alongside Ananya Panday. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film is scheduled to be released on 9th September 2021. VD has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them.

